Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road Greenville. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Trunk or treat
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk or treat event 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 1717 W. Fifth St., in the parking lot between the Pitt County Board of Elections office and the Pitt Area Transit System office. Deputies will provide free drawstring bags, popcorn and candy along with safety information for 300 children up to fifth-grade. Contact Lt. Clemmie German at 902-2727 or clemmie.german@pittcountync.gov.
Acting workshops
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host virtual acting classes featuring professional actor Carl Kennedy on Friday. “Act Right: The Stage vs. The Screen” will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by “Acting Means Business: How to Get Started in the Acting Industry” from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $25 per class or $45 for both. Some scholarships are available. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Candy creatures
A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Creek, Grifton, will host Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants will learn about animals and receive treats to take home. Cost is $5 each. Register at atimeforscience.org.
Trunk or Treat
Pitt Home Buyers will host Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to decorate a trunk and give away candy at the event. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best-decorated trunks. Visit https://fb.me/e/38ROr2BgV.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle. The event features 18 local business sponsors. Call 329-4560 for more information.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.
Free COVID testing
Vidant Health offers free COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Results are expected within 24 hours.{/li}{li}The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing runs from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Schedule is subject to change. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service has resumed transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m.
Family reunion canceled
The J.E. Meeks family reunion, held annually in October at Kings Crossroads activity center, has been canceled. For more information, call 753-5502.
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.