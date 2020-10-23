Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5 to 7 p.m. today at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road Greenville. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a showing of “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. today at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking opens at 6 p.m. Movies are free and space is available for about 50 cars.
Drive-in Shrek
A free drive-in movie screening of “Shrek” will be offered at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. The event is sponsored by U.S. Cellular, which is bringing a 52-foot screen and will be providing snacks. Individuals 18 and older can register for a parking pass; only one pass per car is needed. The fairgrounds will open at 5:30 p.m. and parking spots have been mapped out to ensure safe distancing. The site can accommodate up to 250 vehicles. For more information, go to DriveinGreenville.uscellular.com.
Trunk or treat
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Caravan to Candyland from 5:30-7 p.m. today at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road.The drive-through trunk-or-treat event is for ages 12 and younger. Business or other groups may call 329-4541 or 329-4968 to register to participate as hosts. Cost is $5 per vehicle, and proceeds will benefit the department’s specialized recreation program. Sign up at webtrac.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Art opening
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for “Close to Home” by North Carolina artist John Beerman, from 6-8 p.m. today. All the paintings, including still lifes and landscape pieces, were created during the pandemic shutdown. The reception will take place in the gallery and along the portico; social distancing will be maintained. The show is also available for preview online at www.cityartgallery.com. To schedule a private showing, email art@cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.
Craft Fair
An outdoor vendor and craft Fair will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Food trucks also will be on site. For more information call 752-1717.
Haunting of River Park
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host The Haunting of River Park North on Saturday. The event will include a meet and greet with a snake, a spooky-themed craft and other activities. Children may come in costume. Reservations are required, and enrollment is limited. Times are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m. Registration fee is $5 for city residents and $7 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Trunk or Treat
Pitt Home Buyers will host Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to decorate a trunk and give away candy at the event. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best decorated trunks. Admission for trunk or treaters is $10 per vehicle. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Meals On Wheels for seniors. Visit https://fb.me/e/38ROr2BgV.
Historical walk
Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking tour with Roger Kammerer beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. No pre-registration is required. Participants should meet at the Laughinghouse Clock at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street. The two-hour tour of the downtown area highlights Greenville’s people, buildings and historical events. Walking shoes are recommended.