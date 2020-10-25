Historical walk: Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking tour with Roger Kammerer beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. No pre-registration is required. Participants should meet at the Laughinghouse Clock at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street. The two-hour tour of the downtown area highlights Greenville’s people, buildings and historical events. Walking shoes are recommended.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is open on Thursdays from 1-3 serving the entire community. The pantry is located in downtown Greenville at 401 E. Fourth St. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Candy creatures
A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Creek, Grifton, will host Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Participants will learn about animals and receive treats to take home. Cost is $5 each. Register at atimeforscience.org.
Trunk or treat
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk or treat event 5-8 p.m. on Friday at 1717 W. Fifth St. in the parking lot between the Pitt County Board of Elections office and the Pitt Area Transit System offices. Deputies will provide free drawstring bags, popcorn and candy along with safety information for 300 children up to fifth-grade. Contact Lt. Clemmie German at 902-2727 or clemmie.german@pittcountync.gov.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for kids and teens who will be filmed performing monologues or two-person plays for the center’s online performing arts series. Ages 7-12 will participate in “We Double Dare You” monologues. Ages 13 and older will participate in “This Really Happened … or Maybe It Didn’t.” Taping and auditions will follow distancing and other COVID-19 related guidelines. For information, visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com/monologue-auditions/ or email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com. The deadline is Friday.
Grifton IN PLAY
The Town of Grifton will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Grifton IN PLAY, Initiative for Nature Play areas Leading to Active Youth, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at St. David Street Park.
Drive-through immunization
Drive-through childhood immunization clinics for middle and high school students will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Appointments for the clinics and kindergarten immunization updates are required by calling 252-902-2449. State law requires immunizations for kindergarten entry, seventh- and 12th-grade students. Visit https://immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm for more information. Effective Aug. 1, a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine is required for all students entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Machine quilting class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 18, 25 and Dec. 2. Cost is $50. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Flu vaccine clinic 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5. Medicare card required.
Create your own Christmas wreath, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Jewelry class, making holiday earrings, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $5.
Christmas ornament class, 10-11 a.m. Nov. 16. Cost is $3
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.