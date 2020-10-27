Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, with speakers from The Love a Sea Turtle program. Love a Sea Turtle is a Winterville-based nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship through the engagement of youth in leadership development, marine and ocean conservation, and service learning. The meeting will include David Yoon, who will describe the “Plastic Free NC” initiative; Isabella Daniel, talking about Recycled Art; Jae Yoon describing the “Better Bag Solution/Plastic Free NC” initiative; and Makayla Harris who will discuss student mentorship. Anyone interested can join the meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org or call 252-258-3329 for login information.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will be open for tours of the newly interpreted Hope mansion decorated for Christmas from Dec. 5-11. Tours are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. for $6 per person. Schedule a tour by calling 252-794-3140 or email christmas@hopeplantation.org. Tour numbers are limited to eight people because of the pandemic so contact us soon! Face masks are required. Regular tours are available Dec. 12-19, and virtual tours are available starting Dec. 6 at hopeplantation.org or through a link in our Facebook page (facebook.com/hopeplantation).
Free COVID testing
Vidant Health offers free COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Results are expected within 24 hours.
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Virtual 5K for Food Bank
King Tiger Taekwondo is hosting a virtual 5K Fun Walk/Run through Oct. 31 to raise money for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The entry fee is $30 and will provide participants with a T-shirt and medal and a free trial week of classes and fund between 75-100 meals. The goal is to fund 20,000 meals. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0f48afab2ea1fb6-virtual or call (252) 355-3033.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine is available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
ECU flu shots
ECU Physicians is holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Thursday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard. The clinic is for current patients and all East Carolina University employees and students. Masks are required, and vaccinations will be available for children 10 years old and older.
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.