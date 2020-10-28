Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Grifton IN PLAY
The Town of Grifton will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Grifton IN PLAY, Initiative for Nature Play areas Leading to Active Youth, at 4 p.m. today at St. David Street Park.
Candy creatures
A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Creek, Grifton, will host Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Participants will learn about animals and receive treats to take home. Cost is $5 each. Register at atimeforscience.org.
Trunk or treat
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk or treat event 5-8 p.m. on Friday at 1717 W. Fifth St., in the parking lot between the Pitt County Board of Elections office and the Pitt Area Transit System offices. Deputies will provide free drawstring bags, popcorn and candy along with safety information for 300 children up to fifth-grade. Contact Lt. Clemmie German at 902-2727 or clemmie.german@pittcountync.gov.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for kids and teens who will be filmed performing monologues or two-person plays for the center’s online performing arts series. Ages 7-12 will participate in “We Double Dare You” monologues. Ages 13 and older will participate in “This Really Happened … or Maybe It Didn’t.” Taping and auditions will follow distancing and other COVID-19 related guidelines. For information, visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com/monologue-auditions/ or email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com. The deadline to sign up is Friday.
Drive-through immunization
Drive-through childhood immunization clinics for middle and high school students will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Appointments for the clinics and kindergarten immunization updates are required by calling 252-902-2449. State law requires immunizations for kindergarten entry, seventh- and 12th-grade students. Visit https://immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm for more information. Effective Aug. 1, a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine is required for all students entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. The tournament is open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle. Call 329-4560 for more information.
Field of Honor extended
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, has been extended through Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service has restarted transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center. Service will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry is open on Thursdays from 1-3 serving the entire community. The pantry is located in downtown Greenville at 401 E. Fourth St. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.