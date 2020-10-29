Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Suffrage celebration
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a virtual lecture and panel discussion celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday. ECU history professor Karin Zipf will address the historic Seneca Falls meeting and the roles of Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Other panelists include Kristen Myers, ECU chair of sociology, Kirstin Squint, the Whichard Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Humanities, and Donna Kain, ECU professor of English. The lecture-panel will be available online through Cisco WebEx. Registration is required. For more information see the PCHS events webpage at https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/election-eve-lecture-nov2
Historic walking tour
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking Tour with local historian Roger Kammerer from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, to make up for a rainout on Oct. 25. Meet at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street, under the Laughinghouse Clock. Bring your walking shoes, as the tour goes all over downtown highlighting people, buildings and historical events from Greenville’s rapidly disappearing past.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 with speakers from The Love a Sea Turtle program. Love a Sea Turtle is a Winterville-based nonprofit dedicated to environmental stewardship through the engagement of youth in leadership development, marine and ocean conservation, and service-learning. The meeting will include David Yoon, who will describe the “Plastic Free NC” initiative; Isabella Daniel, talking about Recycled Art; Jae Yoon describing the “Better Bag Solution/Plastic Free NC” initiative; and Makayla Harris who will discuss student mentorship. Anyone interested can join the meeting. Email malsentzer@rsnet.org or call 258-3329 for login information.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will be open for tours of the newly interpreted Hope mansion decorated for Christmas from Dec. 5-11. Tours are 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. for $6 per person. Schedule a tour by calling 794-3140 or email christmas@hopeplantation.org. Tour numbers are limited to eight people because of the pandemic so contact us soon! Face masks are required. Regular tours are available Dec. 12-19, and virtual tours are available starting Dec. 6 at hopeplantation.org or through a link in our Facebook page (facebook.com/hopeplantation).
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays and serves the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Machine quilting class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 18, 25 and Dec. 2. Cost is $50. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Flu vaccine clinic 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5. Medicare card required.
Create your own Christmas wreath, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. Call for supplies list in addition to registration
Jewelry class, making holiday earrings, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $5.
Christmas ornament class, 10-11 a.m. Nov. 16. Cost is $3.{/li}{li}Road to Resources: Home Safe Home: Medication Safety and Poison Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16.