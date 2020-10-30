Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Jean Mills Symposium
The 16th Annual Jean Mills Health Symposium will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will focus on race and medicine in the year of COVID-19 and nationwide protest. Dr. Damon Tweedy, a psychiatrist at Duke University and author of “Black Man in a White Coat,” is the featured speaker. The virtual event is open to the community. Join by phone at 1-415-655-0003, access code 120-458-0411, or visit https://public-health.ecu.edu/jean-mills-symposium to join online. The event is presented by the ECU College of Allied Health Sciences in collaboration with the Department of Public Health of the Brody School of Medicine and ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation. Its purpose is to bring attention to critical health care issues facing minority populations and to seek solutions.
Bites on the Bridge
Bites on the Bridge is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Town Common, 101 E. First St. The first-of-its-kind event, which will include food trucks and dining on the pedestrian bridge, is hosted by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the city manager’s office. It is designed to showcase the recent renovations of the Town Common parking lot and bridge. The bridge will have lighting and dining space available for 40 people at a time. Food vendors also will have takeout options available. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Suffrage celebration
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a virtual lecture and panel discussion celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. The keynote speaker is ECU history professor Karin Zipf addressing the historic Seneca Falls meeting, the roles of Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Other panelists include Kristen Myers, ECU chair of sociology, Kirstin Squint, the Whichard Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Humanities, and Donna Kain, ECU professor of English. The lecture-panel will be available online through Cisco WebEx. Registration is required. For more information see the PCHS events webpage at https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/election-eve-lecture-nov2
Historic walking tour
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking Tour with local historian Roger Kammerer from 3-5 p.m., Sunday. Meet at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street, under the Laughinghouse Clock. The downtown tour highlights people, buildings and historical events.
Candy creatures
A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Creek, Grifton, will host Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail from 5-7 p.m. today. Participants will learn about animals and receive treats. Cost is $5 each. Register at atimeforscience.org.
Trunk or treat
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk or treat event 5-8 p.m. today at 1717 W. Fifth St., in the parking lot between the Pitt County Board of Elections office and the Pitt Area Transit System offices. Deputies will provide free drawstring bags, popcorn and candy along with safety information for 300 children up to fifth-grade.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for children and teens who will be filmed performing monologues or two-person plays for the center’s online performing arts series. Ages 7-12 will participate in “We Double Dare You” monologues. Ages 13 and older will participate in “This Really Happened … or Maybe It Didn’t.” Visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com/monologue-auditions/ or email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com. The deadline to sign up for auditions is today.