Blessings of the animals
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a drive-through blessing of the animals from 4-6 p.m. today in the parking lot. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., will host a drive-through event from 3-4 p.m. Donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted for the Pitt County Animal Shelter and Pitt Friends. Participants at both are asked to wear face coverings.
Haunted drive-in
Carnival of Darkness: The Haunted Pamlico Film Festival, a drive-in movie event, will be held from 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity. Tickets are $10 per vehicle and are available at filmfreeway.com/Carnivalof Darkness. Tickets may be purchased at the gate; exact change is required. For information, visit hauntedpamlico.com.
Trunk or treat
Pitt Home Buyers will host Drive-Through Trunk or Treat from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to decorate a trunk and give away candy at the event. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best decorated trunks. Admission for trunk or treaters is $10 per vehicle. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Meals On Wheels for seniors. Visit https://fb.me/e/38ROr2BgV.
Arts relief fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of arts council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Blood drive
The Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The Blood Connection will make a donation to Meals on Wheels for every donation given. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to schedule a time to donate.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service will begin transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center on Monday. Transportation will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m. Riders to the center will receive a ticket to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card.
Museum reopening
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St. will reopen from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 11. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for information or to schedule private or group tours.
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower. Breast screenings for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram will be held 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867. Cervical cancer screenings for women 21-64 years old with at least three years since their last pap smear will be held 1-5 p.m. Thursday. Register at 847-7943.
CROP Walk
The Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Farmville. The walk begins and ends at Town Common Gazebo. Visit www.crophungerwalk.org/farmvillenc or www.fccfarmville.org for more information.