Pumpkin decorating contest
The Leroy James Farmers Market is taking orders now for free pumpkins to be decorated in its annual Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest, with winners of Simply Natural Creamery gift cards announced on Oct. 30. Order pumpkins through Oct. 21 by emailing manager LaRita Johnson at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Order early because supplies are limited. Pick up pumpkins between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 22-24. Email photos of decorated pumpkins to Johnson by Oct. 28. Entries will be judged according to originality, use of inexpensive materials, suitability of the title and quality of the work in light of the participant’s age. First place will win a $20 card, second-place a $10 card and third place $5.
Pick 6 Fundraiser
CoopStrong and Uptown Brewing Company, 418 Evans St., are holding a Pick 6 fundraiser through today. Call 252-689-6487 or visit uptownbrewingcompany.com two order six-packs of Billy Beer or Wild Weekend or a four or six pack of Uptown brews on tap and half the proceeds go to CoopStrong’s efforts to support ALS research and support services. Pick up orders between 1-5 p.m. at the brewery.
Blood drive
The Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. 9. The Blood Connection will make a donation to Meals on Wheels for every donation given. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to schedule a time.
Haunted drive-in
Carnival of Darkness: The Haunted Pamlico Film Festival, a drive-in movie event, will be held from 6-10:30 p.m. today at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity. Tickets are $10 per vehicle and are available at filmfreeway.com/CarnivalofDarkness. Tickets may be purchased at the gate; exact change is required. For more information, visit hauntedpamlico.com.
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower. Breast screenings for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram will be held 2-5 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867. Cervical screenings for women 21-64 years old with at least three years since their last pap smear will be held 1-5 p.m. today. Register at 847-7943.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. Download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.