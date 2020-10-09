Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Blood drive
The Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on today. The Blood Connection will make a donation to Meals on Wheels for every donation given. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to schedule a time to donate.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host a showing of “The Sandlot” at 7 p.m. today at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. “The Addams Family” will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking opens at 6 p.m. Movies are free and space is available for about 50 cars.
Good Samaritan run
Hope of Glory Ministries and Run The East will host the Good Samaritan 5K Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday starting at the Greenville Town Common. This race will have an in-person event with a virtual option. Proceeds will help Hope of Glory Ministries. Race day registration is 6:30-7:45 a.m. Visit www.runtheeast.com/races.
Back the Blue rally
A Back The Blue Rally will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. The event is to show law-enforcement that the community appreciates the sacrifices that they and their families make on our behalf. Attendees will participate in a moment of remembrance for fallen officers and a march through downtown after a program featuring several speakers. A 38-foot Thin Blue Line Flag from Tampa will be on display.
Homecoming
Elm Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden will be host a homecoming event at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Family Life Center. The event is to celebrate the establishment of the church, which took place around 1830. Lunch will follow the morning worship service.
Museum reopening
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., Winterville, will reopen from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The museum, located in the Cox-Ange House, has been closed since March due to COVID-19. It houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Art show
Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts is hosting the Carter Williams Art Show Fundraiser through Monday. Virtual sales from the show support breast cancer research, education, community outreach and participating artists. Visit @JayceeParkarts on Facebook and @Jaycee_arts on Instagram. To donate artwork or for more information, contact Sara Caropreso at scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov and 329-4546.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. It is open to everyone with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle as well. Call 329-4560.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give blood
The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.