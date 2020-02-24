Assistant superintendent recognized by governor
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of Educational Programming and Services at Pitt County Schools, recently was recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper at the 2020 North Carolina Black History Month Celebration and Reception.
On Feb. 11, the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission hosted the event at the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh.
In a congratulatory letter to Lassiter, Jeremy Collins, of the Office of Governor Roy Cooper, wrote, “On behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission and the nearly 82,000 state employees, I write with sincere gratitude for your ground breaking contributions and exemplary service to North Carolina.”
“I am honored to be esteemed in a category with so many outstanding black educators,” Lassiter said. “My entire career has been dedicated to serving children in North Carolina public schools. Daily I stand on the shoulders of so many who paved the way for me and so many others. For that, I am grateful.”
The event’s purpose was to celebrate outstanding educational leaders and their invaluable contributions made to North Carolina’s community and educational culture.
Greenville artist will be featured in state exhibit
A Greenville-based artist soon will have work on display at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Cynthia Bickley-Green is part of Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting, which opens March 7.
Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting features a sampling of some of the most relevant and engaging painting being made in the state, according to a news release. The exhibition presents 25 emerging, mid-career, and established artists working within a variety of mediums and ideas. In styles ranging from abstract to figurative and representational, these artists explore the endless possibilities of paint in unique, personal ways.
Tickets are $12 for adults; $9 for seniors, military and college students with ID; $6 for youth 7-18 and free for children 6 and younger. The museum is located at 2110 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.
Chaffee joins Transworld Business Advisors
Transworld Business Advisors of Northeast North Carolina has announced that John D. Chaffee of Greenville is its newest business advisor to join Tony and Jarma Kkoury’s team serving eastern North Carolina.
Transworld Business Advisors is a network of more than 600 agents in 43 states and 16 foreign countries that specialize in helping individuals/corporations sell or buy their businesses as well as grow through franchising.
Transworld is a member of the United Franchise Group that has more than 1,600 franchises in 80 countries worldwide.
“The growth of Transworld Business Advisors (TBA) is a reflection of its powerful network of world-class professionals,” said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors.
“Tony and Jarma are examples of our deep network of knowledgeable, experienced and savvy business intermediaries that only make our Transworld business model stronger” Cagnetta said. “We’re proud to welcome John to Transworld as an agent with the Khoury team in North Carolina.”
Chaffee has served small and large businesses in eastern North Carolina for more than 40 years, serving 30 years as director of local economic development organizations in three counties before establishing the Eastern Regional Office of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center in 2006.
In 2009, he accepted the position as the president and CEO of a regional economic development organization that merged with a similar organization in January 2015.
The combined entity continues to operate as the NCEast Alliance that services 28 counties in eastern North Carolina — a geographic footprint similar to TBA of Northeast NC.
“With over 150,000 active and qualified buyers within the Transworld database, our goal is to confidentially and efficiently create a competitive process where our sellers receive top dollar for their businesses,” said Tony Khoury, co-owner of TBA Northeast NC.
“Jarma and I are excited John decided to join us in serving businesses in eastern North Carolina,” Khoury said.
Chaffee said he enjoyed the recent training experience in Florida, meeting people from all over the United States, and is looking forward to working with the many members of the Transworld network.
“Over the years, I lamented the closing of so many small businesses when the owners simply decided to retire and sell their inventory, so I look forward to helping owners in eastern N.C. capitalize on the value they created over time in building their brand and developing loyal customers by assisting with the sale of their businesses,” Chaffee said.