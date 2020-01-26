Lost and found pets
LOST: “Maggie,” beagle mix, female, 9 weeks old, brown and black brindle, white around nose, small and slender, Locust Drive, 343-6157; “Sweet,” American pit bull, male, 5 years old, brindle, red collar, Grifton, 253-0585; “King,” Lab-pit bull mix, male, black, thick black collar with clip, Old River Road and N.C. 33, 258-0947; “Ginny,” Chihuahua, spayed, 3 years old, light tan, small and slender, East Barr and Old New Bern roads, Chocowinity, 481-3422.
FOUND: retriever mix, young adult, tan and brown, medium size, intersection of West 14th and West Fifth streets, 902-1731; boxer mix, senior, tan and cream brindle, scar on back, Penny Hill Road, 902-1731 (all reclaims must include proof of ownership.)
Schedule change
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, will be closed through Wednesday due to facility maintenance and staff training. Adoption hours will resume Thursday. Visit hsecarolina.org.
‘Love Local Pets’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host “Love Local Pets” for Valentine’s Day. The pet adoption promotion event will allow animal lovers (and prospective adopters) to take a pet home for an overnight visit. A fee of $10 is charged, which will go toward the animal’s adoption fee.
Contact HSECfoster@gmail.com to apply to participate. Applicants must be approved before picking up animals. Restrictions apply, and reservations are required.
Volunteers
Pitt Friends is seeking volunteers 18 and older to help with pet adoption events. Volunteers also are needed to foster animals. For more information, email pfvols@gmail.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines is looking for volunteers 21 and older to handle adoptions, clean cages and provide foster homes. Email savinggraces4felines@aol.com.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, has volunteer orientation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and 5-6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday. For more information, call 413-7247.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.