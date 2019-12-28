SERVICES
Come As You Are Christian Center 4158 N.C. 33 West will have a service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The church will host a New Year’s Eve service at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday with Minister Lonnie Whitehead. Refreshments will be served.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a breakfast served by the men’s fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5. Sunday school and a Vestry meeting will follow at 10 a.m. before the 11 a.m. worship service.
Haddock Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 1548 Ivy Road, Winterville, will host the Bishop Stephen Jones Fellowship Union Meeting, along with Pastor Charles Warren and New Salem Free Will Baptist Church of Pink Hill, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bishop Curtis Wilder will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served. The church will host its New Year’s Eve watch service at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The guest speaker will be Bishop Kenneth Joyner of Haddock Chapel United American Free Will Baptist Church. Music will be by the St. Rest Holiness Choir. Breakfast will be served.
Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road, will host a watch meeting service at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
House of Judah Church of God Ministries, 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, will host jubilee services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The theme is “God is Expanding Our Territory.” A gospel singing will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 4. At 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Pastor James Cobb and Faith Hope Temple United Holiness Church of Hookerton will be guests.
Next Generation Church, 2605 N. Railroad St., Winterville, will host a New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. A Communion service will be held at 11 .a.m. Jan. 6.
Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, will have a combined worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will host Opendoor Conference at 9 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 12. Services will continue at 7 p.m. Jan. 12-14. Guest speakers will include Preston Morrison, senior pastor of Gateway Scottsdale; Tim Ross, senior pastor of Embassy City Church, Irving, Texas; and Jimmy Witcher, senior pastor of Trinity Fellowship.
Progressive Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Hooker Road, will host a watch night service at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road, will host its New Year’s Eve watch service at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Arthur L. King.
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a New Year’s Eve watch night service at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
True Life International Fellowship Ministries will host a watch night service at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Ghost Deliverance Church, 464 Chicod St., Grimesland. The event will feature Chief Apostle Erskine Hawkins Jr. of Jacksonville and host pastors Marvin and Dorothy Conner.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, 131 Oakmont Drive, Greenville, will host guest speaker Feryl Masters at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The topic is “Failure is an Option.” A coffee hour will follow after the service.
Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., will host a worship service at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Life groups will not meet. The church will offer a GriefShare session on the loss of a spouse at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. A 13-week session of GriefShare will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. To register or for more information, call 756-6485.
EVENTS
The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. will host the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Banquet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Charles Goodman of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. For more information, call 919-821-7466.