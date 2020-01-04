SERVICES
Anderson Chapel Church, 4352 Anderson Chapel Church Road, Macclesfield, will host a building fund service at 10 a.m. Jan. 18. The event will feature mime dancing, singing and several guest speakers.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a breakfast served by the men’s fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school and a Vestry meeting will follow at 10 a.m. before the 11 a.m. worship service.
House of Judah Church of God Ministries, 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, will host a gospel singing at 4 p.m. today. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Pastor James Cobb and Faith Hope Temple United Holiness Church of Hookerton will be guests.
Next Generation Church, 2605 N. Railroad St., Winterville, will host a Communion service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will host Opendoor Conference at 9 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 12. Services will continue at 7 p.m. Jan. 12-14. Guest speakers will include Preston Morrison, senior pastor of Gateway Scottsdale; Tim Ross, senior pastor of Embassy City Church, Irving, Texas; and Jimmy Witcher, senior pastor of Trinity Fellowship.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, 131 Oakmont Drive, Greenville, will host guest speaker Susannah Tuttle at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The topic will be“ Faith, Principles for a Green New Deal.” A coffee hour will follow the service.
EVENTS
First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd., will host a Bible Study of the New Testament book of Acts beginning next week in the fellowship hall. Sessions will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. will host the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Banquet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Charles Goodman of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. For more information, call 919-821-7466.
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin counties will present the sixth annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. The Rev. Gregory Black will be the host pastor; Bishop Rosie S. O’neal of Koinonia Christian Center will give the keynote address; and the program will include music and a poetry reading. An offering will be accepted. A fellowship meal will follow. Call 717-9600 or email rodneycon2007@gmailcom.
Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, will hold a series of GriefShare support group sessions from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning next week, and continuing through March 25. Call 752-4179.
Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., will offer a GriefShare session on the loss of a spouse at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 13-week session of GriefShare will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. To register or for more information, call 756-6485.