School meals
Curbside meal pickup is available for Pitt County Schools virtual learners on Wednesdays at all school locations except for early college high schools. These meals include Wednesday lunch as well as Thursday and Friday breakfast and lunch. The deadline for placing meal orders is 3 p.m. today. Visit https://www.smore.com/ynrxc.
COVID Testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing Today and Wednesday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing today runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Wednesday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Virtual job fair
The Rivers East Workforce Development Board is hosting a free virtual career and community resources from 8 a.m. today to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Live chat with exhibitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Register at riverseastwdb.easyvirtualfair.com throughout the live fair. Exhibitors included Flagstone Foods, Iconic Marine Group, Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, Manpower, Nutrien, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Thermo Fisher Scientific and VITRA. Resource agencies and programs include Beaufort County Community College, Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, Legal Aid of NC, Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, N.C. Career Pathways, N.C. Division of Services for the Blind and Vocational Rehabilitation, NCWorks, Pitt Community College, Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use, Pitt Department of Social Services and RAMP East.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Census, voting info
The Farmville Public Library is hosting a census and voting informational program via the Zoom online meeting platform at 6 p.m. today. The program will be presented the Town of Farmville Planning Department and Pitt County Board of Elections. The link to program will be available on the library’s website (www.farmvillelibrary.org) the day of the program.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville will donate $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on an ongoing basis starting today. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs. Due to COVID-19, the launch will be virtual and can be found on Beauty Bar Medispa and NC Stop Human Trafficking social media platforms. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments at traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Email community news items to community@reflector.com.