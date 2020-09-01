Kathy Sprau captured this highly intense moment at Beech Mountain last weekend when they were nonchalantly eating rotisserie chicken, taking in a gorgeous long range view at a very popular overlook, when they thankfully heard honking and screaming from two cars pulling into the overlook. The new arrivals saw the bear, only 50 feet away from the unaware diners, sneaking up from behind to grab their dinner ... or them!

