Fair Foods Drive Through
The Pitt County Fair will host the Fair Foods Drive-Through on noon 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday on the main fairgrounds, 3901 N.E. Greenville Blvd. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you. Leave or park and eat. Staff will practice social distancing, wear masks and take health and safety precautions. Items on the menu will include turkey legs, cotton candy, roasted corn; funnel cake; deep fried Oreos; deep fried snickers; chicken wings; glazed donut burgers; hot dogs; popcorn; cheese fries; Italian sausages with onions and green peppers; Philly cheesesteaks; fried crab meat; tacos, nachos and churros; flavored lemonades, sweet tea and other drinks; shaved ice; and more.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 community testing today and Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing today runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Reunion canceled
The J.E. Meeks family reunion, held annually in October at Kings Crossroads activity center, has been canceled. Call 753-5502.
Census 2020 Registration
First Christian Church of Farmville, 3776 S. Main St., will help residents complete their 2020 Census forms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 30. It just takes a few minutes. To make an appointment call 753-3179. Masks are required.
Student outreach
The City of Greenville is offering Student Outreach and Recreation programs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. The SOAR programs offer academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities at two sites, Eppes Recreation Center and H. Boyd Lee Park. The programs are for students ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per week. Call 329-4567 or register at greenvillenc.gov.
Trivia Dash
Greenville Recreation and Parks is holding a drive-in Trivia Dash competition from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday and on Oct. 18. Contestants will compete from their vehicles in a multiple-category trivia contests. Register at greenvillenc.gov for limited spots. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Swim Lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Footloose” at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Parking area opens at 6:30 p.m. “Aladdin” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, both at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking areas open at 6:15 p.m. All movies are rated PG. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
