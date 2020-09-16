Rock the Vote
Rock the Vote 4U, a drive-through voter registration drive, will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Tropicana SuperMarket, 1204 N. Memorial Drive. Shazam Wingz & Thingz will provide free dinner while supplies last. Social distancing and masks are required. The event is hosted by the Pitt County Second Chance Alliance and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Coalition of Pitt County. Call 984-500-5978 or visit pittcountyncsca.org.
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will hold a luncheon on Thursday featuring Anne Grimes and Pam Eldridge, co-founders of Homeplace of Ayden, and Board of Election officias to discuss absentee voting, mail-in voting, voter fraud and working at the polls. The event starts at 11:30 with a social followed at noon with lunch and the program at Brook Valley Country Club, 311 Oxford Road. Cost is $17 with firm RSVP. Call Beth Capillary at 252-531-0788.
Disaster assistance
Legal Aid of North Carolina is hosting free remote information sessions on how Legal Aid may be able to help residents with disaster recovery including assistance with clarifying ownership of property. For North Carolinians who are still in the recovery process from a past hurricane and those preparing for the next one, clarifying homeownership is an important aspect of accessing recovery assistance. The sessions are on Sept. 22 and 23. Learn more and register at legalaidnc.org/disasterinfo.
Blessing of the Animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 4 in the parking lot. Free-will donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit the Pitt County Animal Shelter and its rescue group, Pitt Friends. Pet photographs in lieu of the animals may be brought to receive a blessing. Secure pets so they do not run. Clergy will be COVID-compliant; drivers please wear a mask. Event will be held, rain or shine.
Mum sale
Pitt County Master Gardeners is hosting a virtual fall mum sale. Five colors of mums in 8 inch pots are available for pre-order. Call 252-903-1709 or check the facebook page for pre-order information. Deadline for orders is Friday, Sept. 25, and the mums will be ready for pick-up on Oct. 2. All proceeds support the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener Program.
Flu shot clinic
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, is offering a free flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the multi-purpose building. Bring your insurance card if you have one. Registration required. Contact Valarie Walker at 252-916-6409.
Bicycle Repair Clinic
A Bicycle repair clinic will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bennett Memorial Park on South Main Street in Farmville. Receive a free basic bicycle tune-up and learn how to fix a flat tire from seasoned mechanics. Kid’s helmets and fittings will be offered while supplies last.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.