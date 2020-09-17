Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Trivia Dash
Greenville Recreation and Parks is holding a drive-in Trivia Dash competition from 6:30-8 p.m. this Sunday and Oct. 18. Contestants will compete from their vehicles in a multiple-category trivia contests. Register at greenvillenc.gov for limited spots. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Fair Foods
The Pitt County Fair will host the Fair Foods Drive-Through from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the main fairgrounds, 3901 Northeast Greenville Blvd. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you. Leave or park and eat. Staff will practice social distancing, wear masks and take health and safety precautions.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Footloose” at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Parking area opens at 6:30 p.m. “Aladdin” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, both at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking areas open at 6:15 p.m. All movies are rated PG. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Road to Resources: Healthy Aging and Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Seating limited.
Money Smarts for Older Adults: Learn how to prevent financial exploitation and make informed financial decisions., 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Dementia Care Station Rotation: Resources and strategies for caring for someone with dementia, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Living Healthy With Chronic Disease Workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.{
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors accept SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
