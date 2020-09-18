Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Rock the Vote
Rock the Vote 4U, a drive-through voter registration drive, will be held 6-8 p.m. today at Tropicana SuperMarket, 1204 N. Memorial Drive. Shazam Wingz & Thingz will provide free dinner while supplies last. Social distancing and masks are required. The event is hosted by the Pitt County Second Chance Alliance and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Coalition of Pitt County. Call 984-500-5978 or visit pittcountyncsca.org.
Stop domestic violence
The Center for Family Violence Prevention will hold a Virtual Event to Help Stop Domestic Violence from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Participate in the 2020 Domestic Violence IMPACT Event in the comfort of your living room or with a small group of friends to learn more about the center’s services. Visit www.c4fvp.org for more information and to register.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service will begin transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 21. Transportation will be provided every hour on Route 1, Monday-Friday. COVID-19 restrictions on ridership will apply.
Retired school personnel
The N.C. Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will have a conference call general meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Check the Pitt Post newsletter or the Calling Post message for details.
Homecoming service
Harrell’s Chapel OFWB Church, 1505 N.C. 58 North, Snow Hill, will host its homecoming worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, there will no lunch served after the service. All are invited to attend.
Homecoming service
Little Creek OFWB Church, located off of N.C. 903 in the Scuffleton community of Greene County, will hold its 292nd annual homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 4. The Rev. Phillip Wood, pastor, will preside. The address is 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden. No meal will be served due to COVID-19. Call 746-6306.
Flu shot clinic
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, is offering a free flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, in the multi-purpose building. Bring your insurance card if you have one. Registration required. Contact Valarie Walker at 252-916-6409.
Bicycle repair clinic
A Bicycle repair clinic will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bennett Memorial Park on South Main Street in Farmville. Receive a free basic bicycle tune-up and learn how to fix a flat tire from seasoned mechanics. Kid’s helmets and fittings will be offered while supplies last.
Fair Foods Drive Through
The Pitt County Fair will host the Fair Foods Drive-Through from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday on the main fairgrounds, 3901 Northeast Greenville Blvd. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you. Leave or park and eat. Staff will practice social distancing, wear masks and take health and safety precautions.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Aladdin” will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, both at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking areas open at 6:15 p.m. All movies are rated PG. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
