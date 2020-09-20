Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Nonprofit funding
The City of Greenville Community Development Housing Division is holding virtual funding workshops for area nonprofit organizations on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Session 1 is noon-2 p.m. and Session 2 is 6-8 p.m. The workshop will help nonprofits meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines required when applying for funds from the city. Any group planing to complete a funding application must attend one of the sessions. Call Gayla Johnson at 329-4295 or gajohnson@greenvillenc.gov for information and to register.
Disaster assistance
Legal Aid of North Carolina is hosting free remote information sessions on how Legal Aid may be able to help residents with disaster recovery including assistance with clarifying ownership of property. For North Carolinians who are still in the recovery process from a past hurricane and those preparing for the next one, clarifying homeownership is an important aspect of accessing recovery assistance. The sessions are on Tuesday and Wednesday. Learn more and register at legalaidnc.org/disasterinfo.
Blessing of the animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 4 in the parking lot. Free-will donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit the Pitt County Animal Shelter and its rescue group, Pitt Friends. Pet photographs in lieu of the animals may be brought to receive a blessing. Secure pets so they do not run. Clergy will be COVID-compliant; drivers please wear a mask. Event will be held, rain or shine.
Mum sale
Pitt County Master Gardeners is hosting a virtual fall mum sale. Five colors of mums in 8 inch pots are available for pre-order. Call 252-903-1709 or check the facebook page for pre-order information. Deadline for orders is Friday, and the mums will be ready for pick-up on Oct. 2. All proceeds support the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener Program.
Fair Foods Drive Through
The Pitt County Fair will host the Fair Foods Drive-Through from noon to 6 p.m. today on the main fairgrounds, 3901 N.E. Greenville Blvd. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you. Leave or park and eat. Staff will practice social distancing, wear masks and take health and safety precautions.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Road to Resources: Healthy Aging and Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Seating limited.
Money Smarts for Older Adults: Learn how to prevent financial exploitation and make informed financial decisions., 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Dementia Care Station Rotation: Resources and strategies for caring for someone with dementia, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Living Healthy With Chronic Disease Workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel.
Oktoberfest
The Greenville Jaycees and the Pitt County Council on Aging will host the Fifth Annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 4551 County Home Road. The event features German style food, hot dogs, beer, live entertainment, craft vendors and fun for the whole family. Vendor spots are available. Call 752-1717 for information. Proceeds benefit the home delivered meals program.