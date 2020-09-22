Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
Youth town hall
A virtual Pandemic Town Hall for Youth featuring N.C. Sen. Don Davis will be held 6:30-7:45 p.m. on Oct. 1. Davis will take questions from youth, teachers, child-care providers, youth ministers, and others who work with youth. The emphasis will be on contributions youth can make to their communities, how to better serve youth during a pandemic, and questions youth have for the state senator. Register and post questions in advance at www.brightbooks.org. It is sponsored by Bright Books and the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service will begin transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center on Oct. 5. Transportation will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m. Riders to the center will receive a ticket to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Walmart gift card. An earlier entry about the service starting this week was incorrect.
Pork loin plates
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greeneridge Road, Snow Hill, is hosting a pork loin plate sale to benefit the Lenoir/Greene County United Way from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 30. Plates include pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and slice of cake. Plates are $8 each and donations are welcome. Drive through pick up only. Delivery available for orders of at least 10 plates. For donations, make checks payable to Lenoir/Greene United Way. The senior center uses United Way funds for nutrition programs, activities, health promotion, exercise classes and senior games. The goal is $1,000.
Retired school personnel
The N.C. Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will have a conference call general meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Check the Pitt Post newsletter or the Calling Post message for details.
Census 2020 registration
First Christian Church of Farmville will help residents complete their 2020 Census forms 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 30. It just takes a few minutes and appointments are available. To make an appointment call 252-753-3179. First Christian Church is located at 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. Masks are required.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing today and Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing today runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/ 2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking opens at 6:15 p.m. All movies are rated PG. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call 814-9012 for information.