Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Nonprofit funding
The City of Greenville Community Development Housing Division is holding virtual funding workshops for area nonprofit organizations on Sept. 30. Session 1 is noon-2 p.m. and Session 2 is 6-8 p.m. The workshop will help nonprofits meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines required when applying for funds from the city. Any group planing to complete a funding application must attend one of the sessions. Call Gayla Johnson at 329-4295 or gajohnson@greenvillenc.gov for information and to register.
Mum sale
Pitt County Master Gardeners is hosting a virtual fall mum sale. Five colors of mums in 8-inch pots are available for pre-order. Call 252-903-1709 or check the facebook page for pre-order information. Deadline for orders is Friday and the mums will be ready for pick-up on Oct. 2. All proceeds support the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener Program.
Student outreach
The City of Greenville is offering Student Outreach and Recreation programs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. The SOAR programs offer academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities at two sites, Eppes Recreation Center and H. Boyd Lee Park. The programs are for students ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per week. Call 329-4567 or register at greenvillenc.gov.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Free testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
