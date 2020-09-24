Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Retired school workers
The N.C. Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will have a conference call general meeting at 10:30 a.m. today. Check the Pitt Post newsletter or the Calling Post message for details.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing 9 a.m. to noon today. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/ 2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Interest meeting
The Beta Kappa Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. will hold a virtual interest meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. For more information and the link, email Pearless Speller at spellart@suddenlink.net.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking opens at 6:15 p.m. All movies are rated PG. Each viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is serving meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is on display through Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
Nonprofit funding
The City of Greenville Community Development Housing Division is holding virtual funding workshops for area nonprofit organizations on Wednesday. Session 1 is noon-2 p.m. and Session 2 is 6-8 p.m. The workshop will help nonprofits meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines required when applying for funds from the city. Any group planing to complete a funding application must attend one of the sessions. Call Gayla Johnson at 329-4295 or gajohnson@greenvillenc.gov for information and to register.