Art show
Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts is hosting the Carter Williams Art Show Fundraiser through Oct. 12. Virtual sales from the show support breast cancer research, education, community outreach and participating artists. Visit @JayceeParkarts on Facebook and @Jaycee_arts on Instagram. To donate artwork or for more information, contact Sara Caropreso at scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov and 329-4546.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. The tournament is open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 and younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle. The event features 18 business sponsors. Call 329-4560.
Field of Honor extended
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, has been extended through Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Nonprofit funding
The City of Greenville Community Development Housing Division is holding virtual funding workshops for area nonprofit organizations on Wednesday. Session 1 is noon-2 p.m. and Session 2 is 6-8 p.m. The workshop will help nonprofits meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines required when applying for funds from the city. Any group planing to complete a funding application must attend one of the sessions. Call Gayla Johnson at 329-4295 or gajohnson@greenvillenc.gov.
Pork loin plates
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greeneridge Road, Snow Hill, is hosting a pork loin plate sale to benefit the Lenoir/Greene County United Way from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Plates include pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and slice of cake. Plates are $8 each and donations are welcome. Drive through pick up only. Delivery available for orders of at least 10 plates. For donations, make checks payable to Lenoir/Greene United Way. The Senior Center uses United Way funds for senior nutrition programs, activities, health promotion, exercise classes and senior games. Their goal is $1,000.
Stop domestic violence
The Center for Family Violence Prevention will hold a Virtual Event to Help Stop Domestic Violence from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Participate in the 2020 Domestic Violence IMPACT Event in the comfort of your living room or with a small group of friends to learn more about the center’s services. Visit www.c4fvp.org for more information and to register.
Disaster assistance
Legal Aid of North Carolina is hosting free remote information sessions on how Legal Aid may be able to help residents with disaster recovery, including assistance with clarifying ownership of property. For North Carolinians who are still in the recovery process from a past hurricane and those preparing for the next one,clarifying home-ownership is an important aspect of accessing recovery assistance. The sessions are today and Wednesday. Learn more and register at legalaidnc.org/disasterinfo.
Swim lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.