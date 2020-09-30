Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Dementia Friends: Learn how to be a dementia friend, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Know your Sewing Machine, a class for those who want to learn how to use their sewing machine, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Oct. 7-21. Cost is $20 for the three-week session.
Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Drop ins welcome.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The Blood Connection will make a donation to Meals on Wheels for every donation given. Call for information or to schedule a time to donate
Living Healthy With Chronic Disease workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 13. Drop ins welcome.
Christmas wreath class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14. Call to register and get your supplies list.
Making Jewelry: Earrings, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Cost is $5.
Wills and Trusts — the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Gardening Class: Transplanting, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
Water challenge
The N.C. Cooperative Extension of Pitt County is offering a program to encourage participants to drink 64 ounces of water per day for 31 days in October. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/31-day-water-wellness-challenge-2020-tickets-115105230844. Participants will receive a water bottle and can log water intake each day. Water bottles will be available for pick up at the extension office, 403 Government Circle. Email Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu or call her at 902-1714. Cost is $5.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
Nonprofit funding
The Greenville Community Development Housing Division is holding virtual funding workshops for area nonprofit organizations today. Session 1 is noon-2 p.m. and Session 2 is 6-8 p.m. The mandatory workshop will help nonprofits meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines required when applying for funds from the city. Call Gayla Johnson at 329-4295 or gajohnson@greenvillenc.gov to register.
Pork loin plates
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greeneridge Road, Snow Hill, is hosting a plate sale to benefit the Lenoir/Greene County United Way from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on today. Plates include pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and slice of cake. Plates are $8. Drive through pick up only. Delivery available for orders of at least 10 plates. Make checks payable to Lenoir/Greene United Way.
Stop domestic violence
The Center for Family Violence Prevention will hold a Virtual Event to Help Stop Domestic Violence from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Visit www.c4fvp.org for more information and to register.
Free testing
Free COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Download a consent form and questionnaire ahead of time at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
