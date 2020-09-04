Bicycle Rodeo
The Boy Scouts of America is holding a free bicycle rodeo and Cub Scout signup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the parking log of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3500 Galleria Drive. Geared for youth in grades K-5 and their parents, the fun event features bicycle safety instruction and an obstacle course. Participants can sign up for one of four hour-long time slots with a limit of 25 per slot. It also will feature goody bags and hourly raffles, safety inspections, helmet and seat fittings, and an opportunity to join a nearby Cub Scout Pack. Go to ecc.tentaroo.com/admin2/login to sign up or call 522-1521. Masks and hand sanitizer are required. Sponsors include Earp’s Dentistry, Vidant Health, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Phelps Chevrolet and Greenville Police Department.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. “The High Note” is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Both films are rated PG-13. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual A Night to Paws fundraiser with a live online raffle drawing, a silent auction, testimonials, recognitions and video features. The auction runs from 8 a.m. today to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12. A virtual event hosted by board member and WNCT anchor Maria Satira begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Raffle tickets and registration for the auction is available now. Visit one.bidpal.net for details.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don’t participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is on display through Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
