Labor Day
Most governmental offices and services will not operate on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday, including all Pitt County and City of Greenville offices. The city’s collection of trash and recycling routes that normally occurs on Monday will take place on Wednesday along with regular Wednesday pickup.
Student outreach
The City of Greenville is offering Student Outreach and Recreation programs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. The SOAR programs offer academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities at two sites, Eppes Recreation Center and H. Boyd Lee Park. The programs are for students ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per week. Call 329-4567 or register at greenvillenc.gov.
Trivia Dash
Greenville Recreation and Parks is holding a drive-in Trivia Dash competition from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Sunday Sept. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 18. Contestants will compete from their vehicles in a multiple-category trivia contests. Register at greenvillenc.gov for limited spots. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Swim Lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Bicycle Rodeo
The Boy Scouts of America is holding a free bicycle rodeo and Cub Scout signup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the parking log of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3500 Galleria Drive. Geared for youth in grades K-5 and their parents, the fun event features bicycle safety instruction and an obstacle course. Participants can sign up for one of four hour-long time slots with a limit of 25 per slot. It also will feature goody bags and hourly raffles, safety inspections, helmet and seat fittings, and an opportunity to join a nearby Cub Scout Pack. Go to ecc.tentaroo.com/admin2/login to sign up or call 252-522-1521. Masks and hand sanitizer are required. Sponsors include Earp’s Dentistry, Vidant Health, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Phelps Chevrolet and Greenville Police Department.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 8 p.m. Friday at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. “The High Note” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Both films are rated PG-13. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual A Night to Paws fundraiser with a live online raffle drawing, a silent auction, testimonials, recognitions and video features. The auction is ongoing now through 8 p.m. on Saturday. A virtual event hosted by board member and WNCT anchor Maria Satira begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Raffle tickets and registration for the auction is available now. Visit one.bidpal.net for details.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing on Tuesday and Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.