Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing on Tuesday and Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
Mum sale
Greene Central High School FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for delivery beginning Sept. 10. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $3.50, 10-inch pots are $7.50 and 14-inch pots are $16. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@green.k12.nc.us. Greenhous hours for other plant sales are 8 a.m. to noon on school days.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on an ongoing basis beginning Sept. 1. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs throughout the community. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments at traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
