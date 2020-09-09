Bicycle Repair Clinic
A bicycle repair clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Bennett Memorial Park on South Main Street in Farmville. Receive a free basic bicycle tune-up and learn how to fix a flat tire from seasoned mechanics. Kid’s helmets and fittings will be offered while supplies last.
Census 2020 Registration
First Christian Church of Farmville will help residents complete their 2020 Census forms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 30. It just takes a few minutes and appointments are available. To make an appointment call 753-3179. First Christian Church is located at 3776 S. Main St. Farmville. Masks are required.
Student outreach
The City of Greenville is offering Student Outreach and Recreation programs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. The SOAR programs offer academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities at two sites, Eppes Recreation Center and H. Boyd Lee Park. The programs are for students ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per week. Call 329-4567 or register at greenvillenc.gov.
Swim Lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Bicycle Rodeo
The Boy Scouts of America is holding a free bicycle rodeo and Cub Scout signup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the parking log of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3500 Galleria Drive. Geared for youth in grades K-5 and their parents, the fun event features bicycle safety instruction and an obstacle course. Participants can sign up for one of four hour-long time slots with a limit of 25 per slot. It also will feature goody bags and hourly raffles, safety inspections, helmet and seat fittings, and an opportunity to join a nearby Cub Scout Pack. Go to ecc.tentaroo.com/admin2/login to sign up or call 522-1521. Masks and hand sanitizer are required. Sponsors include Earp’s Dentistry, Vidant Health, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Phelps Chevrolet and Greenville Police Department.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 8 p.m. on Friday at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road. “The High Note” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Both films are rated PG-13. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual A Night to Paws fundraiser with a live online raffle drawing, a silent auction, testimonials, recognitions and video features. The auction runs now through 8 p.m. on Saturday. A virtual event hosted by board member and WNCT anchor Maria Satira begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Raffle tickets and registration for the auction is available now. Visit one.bidpal.net for details.
Mum sale
Greene Central High School FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for delivery beginning Thursday. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $3.50, 10-inch pots are $7.50 and 14-inch pots are $16. Call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@green.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8 a.m. to noon on school days.
