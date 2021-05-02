DSS Assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities. Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
WIC ups benefit
WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years, will increase cash-value benefits for each active participant to $35 per month for four months starting June 1. This will enable clients to choose more fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. Participants will receive their eWIC benefits one month at a time. If you or someone you know has been affected by job losses or if you do not have enough food in the home, contact us to see if you qualify at 252-902-2393 or visit us online at www.nutritionnc.com.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Silver Sneakers, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
The Blood Connection will collect blood 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and make a monetary donation to the home delivered meals program for every pint collected.
Police Academy will be offered by the Greenville Police Department 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Seating is limited.
Oil painting class 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Cost is $60.
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Road to Resources: Assistive Technology 3-4 p.m. May 17.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Jewelry class will be held , 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Cost is $5.
Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program offers assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services. Pitt County residents interested in applying should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit www.guc.com/about-us/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don’t participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.