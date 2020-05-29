Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Consumer study
Researchers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seeking members of the public to participate in a study of consumers’ willingness to pay for North Carolina value-added agriculture. Study participants will take part in a Zoom virtual focus group and receive a $25 gift card. Participants must have internet access and familiarity with Zoom. Participation is limited and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Contact Mrs. Jarvetta Bynum at 336-508-1229 or jsbynum@ncat.edu by June 3.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return on from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market
Sunday in the Park
The set up may change and the dates are delayed, but the 47-year tradition of Sunday in the Park is slated to return this summer, the City of Greenville announced. The fabulous Monitors plan to kick off the season on July 12. A sponsorship by First Bank is helping make the event possible. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ron Harris at (252) 329-4698. The remaining schedule will be announced soon. Plans are subject to change depending on guidance from local and state health officials.
Jaycee Park programs
The Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts staff are working on plans for art programming this summer and aim to announce changes to our summer camps and classes as soon as possible. The Princess Dance Camp sessions will not be held the week of June 1, 8 or 15. The Famous Artist Camp, Young Potter’s Wheel Camp, Create a Puppet Camp and Addicted to Art camp in June have been canceled. July programs will be determined based on state guidelines for safety as well as instructor availability. It is possible the status of these sessions will not be announced before June. Contact scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4546.
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
CON fundraiser
Churches Outreach Network has set up a gofundme page with a $25,000 goal to support its work to assist vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization has been working in Greenville area since 2008 to provide basic needs of food, clothing and shelter while connecting individuals to valuable resources for a better life. In this time of crisis, CON continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus by reaching out and serving those in need, organizers said. “As our motto states, we provide food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless.” Give to the CON COVID-19 Response Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/churches-outreach-network-covid19. Donations will continue the response that is already underway.
New farmers market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
State seeks stories
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is collecting objects, archival materials and web content that reflect the experiences of North Carolina citizens, officials, organizations, businesses and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of a collaboration by the State Archives and N.C. Museum of History called Your Story is North Carolina’s Story. Archivists are seeking diaries, journals, oral histories, images, recordings and similar materials to help tell the stories of North Carolinians during this time in history. They also are seeking signage about closures or shortages, home lesson plans, or advertisements and objects such as personal protective equipment (particularly items manufactured in North Carolina); items associated with frontline “essential” workers; and objects associated with life during quarantine, volunteer efforts, medical research, social distancing and more. To learn more or submit information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/YourStory.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
School meals
Pitt County Schools will continue to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18 through June 26. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Some delivery stops include school sites, though official “grab and go” sites are closed. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Pitt County officials. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Due to recent job losses additional women and children may now be eligible. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
Naloxone kits
Free naloxone kits are available to the public from the Pitt County Health Department in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths. Naloxone can be administered to completely or partially reverse overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids. Kits include: a two-dose box of Naloxone nasal spray; related nasal supplies; educational materials related to the prevention and treatment of an opioid overdose. They are available on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department, 201 Government Circle. Due to a limited supply, call 902-2305 to ensure availability.
Food banks
Many food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said. “Please consider a financial contribution or a donation of shelf-stable foods to your local food bank,” he said. Also, Crisis Cleanup, which normally helps coordinate cleanup services after storms, is now coordinating meal delivery for senior citizens and others at high risk, Sprayberry said. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. These resources are based on guidance and best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the best available science. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Migrant outreach
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is launching an informational orientation program to help members of the migrant community to utilize virtual platforms to communicate with one another, especially as government authorities urge people to remain home. The program also will include information about AMEXCAN’s current projects and plans for the year. “Virtual paths are today’s best tool to stay informed if we cannot leave the house,” Director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta said. “AMEXCAN is working to notify, synthesize, and raise awareness among migrants to use these online platforms and remain informed on the COVID1-19 pandemic.” The effort also is aimed at raising awareness of how migrants may protect themselves from getting infected and stop the spread. To learn more follow AMEXCAN social media platforms or contact Maritza Mata at 367-9708, Missel De León at 919- 453-3376, or Cecelia Aguilar at 919-273-7914.
Learning resource
Greenville Utilities Commission is offering an educational resource that supports more than 20 North Carolina science and health standards. The e-SMARTkids page is a hub of information presented in a fun and informative fashion on GUC’s website, guc.com. The site covers topics such as electricity, natural gas, water conservation, and staying safe around utilities. It’s designed for students in grades 1-6 and has games to reinforce the concepts taught. For teachers, the site includes curriculum materials. All the details are at https://greenville.e-smartonline.net/.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Shelter needs bag lunches
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., has altered its schedule but is open for the homeless. The center, which has about 50 residents, is seeking groups or individuals to donate bag lunches. Call Kimberly Pontarelli or Charles Young at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunity shelter.org or cyoung@greenville communityshelter.org. Donations are tax-deductible
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Taste of Greenville
The International Taste of Greenville benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital has been postponed until Sept. 29 at the Hilton Greevnville. Visit https://tastegville.com/.
Humane Society
The HSEC will be closed to the public and volunteers until further notice. It will allow applications for adoption to be placed online. Staff will review the applications then set appointments for the adopters to visit and complete the adoption. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit: www.HSECarolina.org. Animals will continue to receive the top-quality care and love they deserve.
Animal Shelter
Pitt County Animal Services is open but all services are now by appointment only. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until further notice. Do not bring at-risk individuals to appointments. Pet Fostering services are needed. If you have lost a pet, you can view all animals currently at the shelter www.petango.com/pittshelter.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.