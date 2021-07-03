Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Phone Classes, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Beginner computer classes 3-4:30 Wednesdays, July 7-28. Seating is limited.
Conversational Spanish Classes, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 8-Aug. 12. Cost is $20.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Android Phone Classes, 2-3 p.m. on July 13.
Medication Safety presented by Walgreens Pharmacy 3-4 p.m. on July 19. Seating limited.
Hymnology classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 21-Aug. 25.
Gardening Class: Let’s Talk Houseplants, 2-4 p.m. on July 21.
Jewelry Class will 2-4 p.m. on July 28. Cost is $2. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Beginner machine quilting classes, Wednesdays, July 7-28. Cost is $40. Call to register and get your supplies list.
Bookmobile stops, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Friday and July 30
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Tranter’s Creek Resort and Campground, 6573 Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 3.
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 6.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., July 7.
Bath Volunteer Fire Department, 430 Carteret St., 2-6 p.m., July 7.
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9.
Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, 3-7 p.m., July 12.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., July 13
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 80 Cedar Circle, Washington, 2-6 p.m., July 13.
Orthopaedics East Inc, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 14.
Pactolus Fire Department, 5858 US 264 East, 2-6 p.m., July 15.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https:// 4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on July 12. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 355-5111. Visit www.catholic charitiesraleigh.org for more information.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 847-7867.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophuman trafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
DSS Assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities. Applicants without internet access may call 751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Self-esteem project
Richelle Smallwood of Providential Care Center of Mental Wellness will host a free launch party for a self-esteem program called Lost and Found at noon on July 31 at the Hilton Greenville. Community leaders, school administrators and organizations that work with youth are encouraged to RSVP at www.myprovidentialcare.com.
