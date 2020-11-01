Bites on the Bridge
Bites on the Bridge is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the Town Common, 101 E. First St. The first-of-its-kind event, which will include food trucks and dining on the pedestrian bridge, is hosted by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the city manager’s office. It is designed to showcase the recent renovations of the Town Common parking lot and bridge. The bridge will have lighting and dining space available for 40 people at a time. Food vendors also will have takeout options available. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register unless otherwise noted.
Machine quilting class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 18, 25 and Dec. 2. Cost is $50. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Flu vaccine clinic 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5. Medicare card required.
Create your own Christmas wreath, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9. Call for supplies list in addition to registration.
Jewelry class, making holiday earrings, 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $5.
Christmas ornament class, 10-11 a.m. Nov. 16. Cost is $3.
Road to Resources: Home Safe Home: Medication Safety and Poison Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16.
Free advance care planning and education clinic, 9-11 a.m., Nov. 18. Picture identification is required.
Gardening class: Fall pruning, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 18.
Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Nov. 19. Drop-ins are welcome.
Holiday card making. Learn how to make beautiful cards for holiday gift-giving, 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 19.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel.
Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
Free COVID testing
Vidant Health offers a free COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for required CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Results are expected within 24 hours.
DSS holiday fund
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking donations to ensure foster children in its care will receive a visit from Santa and have a happy holiday. Send donations and contributions to the department at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834-1695, Attn: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund. Contact Chandra Mewborn, 902-1244, chandra.mewborn@pittcountync.gov.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
Field of Honor extended
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, has been extended through Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
‘Close to Home’
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host the exhibition “Close to Home” by North Carolina artist John Beerman through Nov. 14. All the paintings, including still lifes and landscape pieces, were done during state’s Stay at Home order. The show is also available for preview online at www.cityartgallery.com. To schedule a private showing, email art@cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders and SNAP/EBT. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Bus to senior center
GREAT Bus service has restarted transportation to the Council on Aging/Greenville Senior Center. Service will be provided every hour Monday-Friday on Route 1 until 2 p.m.
Student outreach
The City of Greenville is offering Student Outreach and Recreation programs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. The SOAR programs offer academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities at two sites, Eppes Recreation Center and H. Boyd Lee Park. The programs are for students ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per week. Call 329-4567 or register at greenvillenc.gov.
Swim lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on an ongoing basis. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs throughout the community. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments as traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program is offering assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to unemployment or hospitalization caused by COVID-19. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services that traditionally provides heating assistance in the winter. Since 2001, customers, as well as civic and religious groups, have donated to the program. GUC matches their amounts up to $20,000 per year, and this year gave an additional $20,000. DSS administers the program and distributes the assistance. Pitt County residents interested in applying for assistance should contact the DSS office at 902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit guc.com/community/neighbor-neighbor.
Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don’t participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Flu shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment only to help maintain social distancing in the waiting area. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Call 747-8181 to schedule. Cost is $30. Cash, checks, MasterCard, VISA and Discover Card are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare Part B or Medicaid, please bring your card with you.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 252-531-4590.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for orders is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
