New farmers market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will offer expanded hours starting this week. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
State seeks stories
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is collecting objects, archival materials and web content that reflect the experiences of North Carolina citizens, officials, organizations, businesses and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of a collaboration by the State Archives and N.C. Museum of History called Your Story is North Carolina’s Story. Archivists are seeking diaries, journals, oral histories, images, recordings and similar materials to help tell the stories of North Carolinians during this time in history. They also are seeking signage about closures or shortages, home lesson plans, or advertisements and objects such as personal protective equipment (particularly items manufactured in North Carolina); items associated with frontline “essential” workers; and objects associated with life during quarantine, volunteer efforts, medical research, social distancing and more. To learn more or submit information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/YourStory.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its centers until further notice although staff is working and available to serve residents by phone at 752-1717. Meal delivery also is continuing and volunteers are needed. Staff also are collecting nonperishable food items and personal care items for clients. The organization has scheduled a community shred event for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 29 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
School meals
Pitt County Schools is continuing to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Some delivery stops include school sites, though official “grab and go” sites are closed. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Library offerings
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches have suspended curbside service in compliance with city and county stay-at-home orders. The public is encouraged to utilize online services including a large catalogue of e-books for adults and children accessible through sheppardlibrary.org. Virtual story times are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays at facebook.com/sheppardchildrens/groups. Call 329-4580. Curbside service is available at the Farmville Public Library. Call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Reunion rescheduled
The Belvoir-Falkland all high school reunion scheduled for May 2 at Holly Hill Church has been rescheduled to Oct. 3.
Wi-Fi offer
Suddenlink/Altice announced it has extended its free student broadband and Wi-Fi offerings until the end of the 2019-20 school year to help students and schools stay connected to online teaching and learning. The company in March began offering 30 Mbps broadband for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have home internet access. The extension continue the service into June. Eligible households can call 888-633-0030 to enroll.
Naloxone kits
Free naloxone kits are now available to the public from the Pitt County Health Department in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths. Naloxone can be administered to completely or partially reverse overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids. Kits include: a two-dose box of Naloxone nasal spray; related nasal supplies; educational materials related to the prevention and treatment of an opioid overdose. Kits are available on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department, 201 Government Circle. Due to a limited supply kept in stock, call 252-902-2305 to ensure availability.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Pitt County officials. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Due to recent job losses additional women and children may now be eligible. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
Food banks
Many food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said. “Please consider a financial contribution or a donation of shelf-stable foods to your local food bank,” he said. Also, Crisis Cleanup, which normally helps coordinate cleanup services after storms, is now coordinating meal delivery for senior citizens and others at high risk, Sprayberry said. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. These resources are based on guidance and best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the best available science. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Migrant outreach
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is launching an informational orientation program to help members of the migrant community to utilize virtual platforms to communicate with one another, especially as government authorities urge people to remain home. The program also will include information about AMEXCAN’s current projects and plans for the year. “Virtual paths are today’s best tool to stay informed if we cannot leave the house,” Director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta said. “AMEXCAN is working to notify, synthesize, and raise awareness among migrants to use these online platforms and remain informed on the COVID1-19 pandemic.” The effort also is aimed at raising awareness of how migrants may protect themselves from getting infected and stop the spread. To learn more follow AMEXCAN social media platforms or contact Maritza Mata at 367-9708, Missel De León at 919- 453-3376, or Cecelia Aguilar at 919-273-7914.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Special Olympics
In response to the cancellation of all in-person events and programming through May 31, Special Olympics North Carolina is providing online resources to help athletes continue working on their fitness, nutrition and health at home. The Fit 5 Guide is based on three simple goals of exercising five days a week, eating five fruits and vegetables per day and drinking five water bottles daily. Additional resources include health trackers, tips for managing stress and virtual classes. Visit the recourse page (https://sonc.net/protected-preparing-and-responding-to-covid-19/) and click the Fitness & Nutrition Bar for the Fit 5 Guide.
Shelter needs bag lunches
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., has altered its schedule but is open for the homeless. The center, which has about 50 residents, is seeking groups or individuals to donate bag lunches. Call Kimberly Pontarelli or Charles Young at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunity shelter.org or cyoung@greenville communityshelter.org. Donations are tax-deductible
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Taste of Greenville
The International Taste of Greenville benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital has been postponed until Sept. 29 at the Hilton Greevnville. Visit https://tastegville.com/.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.