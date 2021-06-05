Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. It includes a basic navigation supplement, is Coast Guard approved and prepares participants for state licensing and reduces boat insurance premiums. All persons born after Jan. 1, 1988, are required to take a boating course to operate a boat with more than 10 horsepower. The eight-hour course is $40 and includes course materials and lunch. Contact of Ben Reed with Americas Boating Club/Tar River Sail & Power Squadron at benreed@suddenlink.net or 252-975-8110.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance to at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration, including residency, age, income. Screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with at least one year since their last mammogram. Screening includes a clinical breast exam and a 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4:30 p.m June 15 and July 20. Register at 847-7867
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are working jointly to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment in Pitt County. The purpose of this survey is to get resident’s opinions about community health issues. This survey will be open until June 18. Once all survey responses have been gathered, information will be compiled and used to develop a community health improvement plan with our community public health partners. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW for English and redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=YDLYHLEDL3 for Spanish.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha Partington, a licensed substance abuse counselor, trainer and advocate, will lead the discussion. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to register for the Zoom meeting. In-person meetings are 7-9 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by June 15, which is the first meet of the season. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12 at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqué, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $10, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Food Distribution
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 15. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families to provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Drive-through pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 8.
Genealogy for beginners: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 and 17.
Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m. June 14.
Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m. on June 16
Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon on June 17.
Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. on June 21.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will discuss the history, findings, and research.
Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
Dover Downs Hotel and Casino trip July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, June 6.
Washington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4001 U.S. 264: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road: 2-7 p.m., Friday, June 11.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.Catholic CharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Pool opening
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, opens for the season June 5. Hours of operation are 1:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available for individuals and families. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Splash park
Splashpoint, a sprayground located at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street, will open for the season June 12. There is no admission charge. Hours of operation are noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The park will be open weekends only Aug. 21 through Labor Day. Call 329-4567.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and from 1-5 p.m. June 6. The park will be open daily from June 12-Aug. 22. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation is hosting the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30. Attendance will be limited to 75, and masks are required. Livestream is available. Visit www.opus126.com for a schedule and to register.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
