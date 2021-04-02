Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Ten-week quilting class, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, April 7-June 9. Cost is $100.
- How Grief Leads to Freedom, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
- Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. April 19
- Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
- Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21
- Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
- Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
- Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
- Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish-style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., April 5
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., April 11.
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 14
Meal changes
Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will offer single-day meal delivery and curbside service beginning Monday, April 12. Participants will receive seven days of breakfasts and lunches at each weekly distribution. Curbside sites, which provide free meals to ages 18 and younger, include Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:50-10:35 a.m.; Grifton, 10-10:45 a.m.; Wahl-Coates, 10:45-11:30 a.m.; Chicod, 12:30-1 p.m.; A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and Farmville Middle, 1-1:30 p.m. Families may pick up meals from any participating sites. Once-a-week delivery is available to Pitt County Schools’ students enrolled as full-time virtual learners. Participants must register before 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library has revised COVID-19 measures to allow greater public access to facilities. All branches are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except Bethel, which is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and curbside 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Saturday hours are 8 a.m.-noon at the main library and 1-5 p.m. in Winterville. Limit 30 patrons in the main library, 10 patrons in the children’s library (or two families of 5-plus), 15 patrons at branches and four patrons at Bethel. Masks are required for service. Limited computer access at Carver Branch Library (one hour per day/per person), no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville, and Bethel, but curbside service at the Main Library is suspended. Visit hsheppardlibrary.org.
Winterville Mesuem
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the Second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning March 28. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Revival services
King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland, will have revival services at 7 p.m. April 11-16. The Rev. Rick Downing will be guest evangelist. Child care will be provided.
Gardening class
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, is hosting a vegetable and fruit gardening class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 10, 17 and 24. Josie Walker from Common Ground of ENC will lead the three-part series on how to properly begin vegetable and fruit gardening. She will provide a presentation and allow her guests to have hands-on experience with planting pots. The classes are available via Zoom with the following meeting info. April 10: ID 93207837650, passcode 550015; April 17: ID 97096611214, passcode: 690701; April 24: ID 96015106209, passcode: 182204.
Spring Open House
The Council on Aging presents Spring Open House, from noon to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. For more information contact 252-753-2424.
Transgender exhibit
ECU is exhibiting “To Survive on This Shore: Photographs and Interviews with Transgender and Nonconforming Older Adults,” through April 6 in the Main Campus Student Center gallery, 501 E. 10th St. Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required in the Main Campus Student Center.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host several Teen Science Cafes April-June. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Programs are scheduled April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Vist atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Food pantry
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Families can choose which week their child attends depending specifically on their child’s interest. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camps are located at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what's available and to register. Space is limited and fee assistance is available. Summer camp jobs are also available. For more information, call (252) 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.