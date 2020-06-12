The standings after one round in the NC Hawg league at The Pines Golf Course are as follows, with three matches still pending that must be finished by the end of the day Sunday:
1. Dale Brandt, 6.5 points; T2. Melvin Hooker, Mike Evans and Alan Stallings 5.5; T5. Scott Cartwright, Wayne Baker, Trent Thomas, Brad Needham and James Gomez, 5; T10. Jason Ward and Rick Heckler, 4.5; T12. Bobby Cooper, Gary Zimmerman and Paul Raper, 3.5; 15. Mike Petruncio, 3; 16. Dave Sawyer, 2.5.
The league has now completed its first six-week period, with two more periods plus playoffs remaining, carrying play into October.
TENNIS
Summer leagues return
Summer tennis programs are set to return to the courts of the River Birch Tennis Center on Arlington Boulevard beginning June 22 in some age groups and running through mid-August.
Quickstart tennis is available for 6U, 8U and 10U age groups, with 6U play running from July 7 through Aug. 13 and meeting on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The 8U and 10U play goes from July 6 through Aug. 12 on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There is also a youth beginner and intermediate (ages 11-15) program playing at the same time and same days.
Dates for the USTA Junior 10U and 12U have not yet been announced, but the 14U and 18U will play from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday from June 22 to Aug. 6. Adult tennis is also offered, including intermediate plus (ages 16 and up) at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 7 to Aug. 13. The Try Tennis (18 and up) program will meet Monday or Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. starting July 6 and running through Aug. 12.
Registration is available online at greenvillenc.gov. For more information, contact Chris Hinson at 252-329-4559 or chinson@greenvillenc.gov.