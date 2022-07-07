ROSE HILL – The heart of a lion and spirit of a little warrior might be a proper summation of Lon Teachey.
Born after just 26 weeks, Davidson Lon Teachey’s early arrival prompted Melanie and Tom Teachey to give their son a name with significance.
Lon is an African name that means “brave little warrior,” and that label has been his athletic mantra.
Yet Wallace Rose-Hill’s kicker for the past three seasons has seemed to have a way of emerging from his trials, tribulations and health setbacks.
Teachey, a recent graduate, has battled a debilitating back injury and other obstacles on his way to earning an academic scholarship and a chance to kick extra points, field goals, deep punts and even pooch kickoffs for Mars Hill University near Asheville.
And while the Bulldogs went to the 2A finals, no player aside from running backs Kanye Roberts (Appalachian State) and Kaymond Farrior (Fayetteville State) has a bigger long-term upside.
Indeed, the best is yet to come for Teachey, who excelled in the classroom, on the field and as a well-liked student who stands up for his faith.
Next-level kicker
at SAC school?
Teachey could very well be a much better kicker at the Division III school than he was at WRH, where he suffered a back injury – that while painful never stunted his progress. The Teachey family might go as far as to suggest their son’s religious beliefs made the burdens lighter.
“It’s God, family, country and then football,” said Teachey, who will move to the Southern Athletic Conference school with 1,100 students in two weeks.
Perhaps it was no accident Lon became a Lion.
He caught the eye of a Mars Hill coach while at a camp competition at Guilford University in Greensboro as he outlasted more than 60 kickers with a 53-yard field goal during a Last Man Standing competition.
Teachey, third in his graduating class with a 4.4 weighted-GPA (grade point average), knew that day he belonged among the elite kickers of the game.
And a lightning bolt of confidence hit him when the coach in a truck flagged him down as he was leaving to ask if he would visit the school 15 miles east of Asheville.
That day, Teachey knew he could rise to the college challenge, even if it meant doing so in a town with an elevation of 2,330 feet.
“We go to the mountains three or four times a year and I love the mountains,” Teachey said. “So we went there and two weeks later they make an offer. I like knowing I would have a class of 30 and not 300 like at (North) Carolina.”
Lions return
bounty of players
In terms of football, Teachey said his exhibition turned the heads of the coaching staff, whose team just missed the playoffs in 2021 that featured two overtime losses in league play. The Lions went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in SAC play.
“We have a lot of fifth-year seniors and other seniors returning so we should be returning to the playoffs,” Teachey said. “I was told they have two other kickers who will both be juniors, and two snappers. I felt good kicking with the team’s kickers and feel I impressed them. On a good day I was five to eight yards longer than both kickers.
Mars Hill coaches had seen enough and wanted Teachey to punt and place-kick for the Lions in the fall.
Teachey hit 77 of 87 PATs in 2021 and 15 of 19 in 2020. He did not attempt a field goal and often was not used on PATs because of WRH’s historic offense.
Head coach Kevin Motsinger is a gunslinger and will usually go for it on fourth-and-anything with a RB like Roberts who rushed for 3,050 yards. Farrior and fullback Antwan Montgomery combined for another 2,807 yards. The threesome had 93 TDs and the Bulldogs converted 29 two-point conversions.
Motsinger also didn’t like to punt on fourth down, usually when his team had the ball anywhere on the opponent’s side of the 50-yard line.
Teachey had 11 PATs and punted the ball nine times, including four times that it went inside the 20. He had huge field-position-changing punts against rivals East Duplin and James Kenan.
Additionally, he might have been the state leader in pooched kickoffs that his team recovered.
Teachey had five such game-changers against previously unbeaten Elizabeth City Northeastern in the fourth round of the playoffs.
“I had two with my right foot and three with my left foot,” said Teachey, who is a right-footed booter.
WRH went 13-3 after losing 55-32 to Shelby at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
The pooch kicks, punts and rare chances to kick field goals only made Teachey’s character stronger. It was already rock solid as he learned well from his mother, a longtime CT tech in Wilmington and his father, who coached American Legion baseball for more than two decades and is the director of community outreach and ministry through the House of Raeford’s FLOCK ministry.
Kickoffs, placekicks,
punts and soccer
Teachey suffered a back injury and had to be given shots in his spine before his senior campaign.
“The choice was get a shot and play, knowing I would have a series of shots after the season, or not have a senior season,” he said. “I also had to leave the weight room my junior year.”
But the good news is he has seemed to have a full recovery.
He now splits his time practicing punting, kickoffs and field goals, and keeping mentally sharp and confident. Kickers have to let go of a bad effort immediately, or risk letting it get into their head.
He played soccer from age 4 to his sophomore season, giving it up to pursue kicking dreams on the gridiron.
“It was a one-door-closes-another-opens thing,” Teachey said. “I had an eighth-grade coach (Joshua ‘Coach Rod’ Rodriquez) who was a close friend and he convinced me to go out for football.
Then I found Dan Orner, a trainer from Charlotte, who helped me become strong mentally and physically.
“Last summer I trained under Hudson Rose of Wilmington. He’s got me into shape in ways I needed to be stronger. I got out of the weight room as a junior because I didn’t belong lifting alongside linebackers and linemen.”
Chiropractor and former WRH soccer coach Michael Graybar helped with the back injury.
“I have no more major back pain and will have less injuries in the future,” Teachey said.
Teachey wants to study criminal justice, exercise science or physical therapy.
He is one of four Laurel Scholars at Mars Hill, a scholarship that demands students have a 3.8 average, be in the top 5 percent of their graduating class, score at least 1,300 on the SAT or 27 on the ACT.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com