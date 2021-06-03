Do you recognize anyone in this photograph? If you do, call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and include your name and town, or post your information on our Facebook page. Search The Standard Newspaper and “like” us to share.
Shirley Davis of Farmville called in to identify last week’s Looking Back as members of the girls Peace College Chamber Singers in the 1980-81 group. The group was led by Jim Smith (not pictured). Pictured are two Farmville residents (back second and third from left) Mary George Davis Smith and Carol Lynn Allen Heath.