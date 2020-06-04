Do you recognize anyone in this photograph? If so, call 252-747-3883, and include your name and town, or post your answers on our Facebook page. Search The Standard Newspaper and “like” us to share your guesses.
Brad Woodard of Farmville identified the May 21 Looking Back as Lit Woodard’s team from late 1970. Mike King is also pictured in the photo. Woodward also identified last week’s Looking Back as James Stroud and his wife Shirley.
Dawn Jarman of Snow Hill also identified the Strouds. The photo was taken in 2012 when the Strouds received a plaque from the Maury Ruritan’s Club for outstanding community service. Wanda Forrest of Ayden also identified the Stroud’s.