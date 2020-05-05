Ivor Phillips Coles, a resident of Ayden Court, celebrated her 100th birthday on April 28 as friends and family wished her well with a waves and signs and a phone call from outside her window.
Ivor was born on April 28, 1920, in Grifton, where she lived all her life. She is the oldest living member of her Church, Grifton Christian Church, and the oldest living person to graduate from Grifton School.
Ivor can still tell you her whole life story, has a great wit for life and loves to make sure everyone is OK and doing as she has taught them. She loved to read, before losing most of her vision. She also loved to volunteer at Grifton Library for many years. She lived alone until November of last year and did very well, with little help from her family.
Ivor was an excellent cook and was known for making cakes and desserts. She enjoys family gatherings, especially celebrating her birthday with a family reunion, every one of her family members came home and enjoyed her special day, with her favorite cake and the Grifton Shad Festival. That was the one thing she said on her 100th birthday this year: “This is the first time I can remember NOT having a Birthday cake.”
Even though we were not able to be with her and celebrate with cake and family, due to “shelter in place” from COVID-19, several were able to stand outside her room window. She was thrilled to see the banners, cards that were mailed, and a special lady allowing her to use her phone so we could all tell her happy birthday. We plan to have a BIG celebration for her when it is safe for family to get together.
Ivor had eight children: Richard Coles and Vera Coles (deceased), Frances Odham (Ayden), Sara Barber (Goldsboro), Hazel Wood/ Barry (Ayden), Roxy Houze (Newnan, Ga.), Mike Coles (Newnan, Ga.), Jimmy Coles/Renea (Charleston, S.C.).
She has 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.