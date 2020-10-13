A recent analysis from the IQVIA Institute reports that 22 million cancer screening tests may be disrupted due to COVID-19, risking delayed or missed diagnoses for 80,000 people across the U.S.
This is particularly concerning considering the statistics surrounding lung cancer, and number of cases potentially going undetected due to the pandemic. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), lung cancer is the number one cancer killer among men and women. The ACS estimates there will be 228,820 new cases of lung cancer this year, yet the pandemic is presenting obstacles in patients receiving diagnoses and treatments.
Spreading awareness about the pervasiveness of lung cancer, especially the importance of screening, is one way we can combat this disease.
Identifying lung cancer early through screening provides a critical advantage to patients, especially those with heightened risk. A recent study reports patients with localized disease have survival rates as high as 55 percent; however, only 16 percent of patients get diagnosed at this stage of their disease. This difference in survival rates further illustrates the absolute need for a reliable screening tool for patients at risk for lung cancer.
Prioritizing chances of survival is critical for people who meet the following criteria to get a low-dose CT scan, or LDCT (low-dose CT scan):
Individuals between 50 to 80 years old
Current or former smokers who have a 20 pack-year smoking history (number of packs smoked per day multiplied by the number of years smoked)
Current smokers or former smokers who have quit within the past 15 years
Other risk factors (history of smoking-related cancers, asbestos or radon exposure, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or a relative with history of lung cancer)
A low-dose CT scan involves an X-ray machine scanning the body with low doses of radiation to capture detailed pictures of the lungs. Regular chest X-rays have been used to screen for lung cancer; however, studies have shown LDCT scans decrease overall mortality compared to chest x-rays.
In addition to being aware of your risk for the disease, including such factors as smoking, radon exposure and workplace carcinogens, it’s important to stay in tune with your body and pay attention to subtle changes. Below are several symptoms of lung cancer of which to be aware:
A cough that does not go away or gets worse
Coughing up blood or rust-colored sputum (spit or phlegm)
Chest pain that is often worse with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing
Hoarseness
Loss of appetite
Unexplained weight loss
Shortness of breath
Feeling tired or weak
Infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia that don’t go away or keep coming back
New onset of wheezing
Though we’ve seen a viral pandemic sprawl across our nation, we must remain aware that cancer doesn’t wait for COVID-19. Skipping preventive screenings, annual check-ups or other healthcare appointments can negatively affect the detection and diagnosis of harmful diseases. Being proactive about health management during this uncertain time can make a substantial difference when it comes to cancer prevention, care and survivorship. Talk with your doctor about screening, risk factors and symptoms, so together as patient and physician, you can make informed decisions.
Dr. Daniel Miller is a thoracic surgeon and currently practices at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Atlanta.