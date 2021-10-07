MAGNOLIA — Cory Montan Dixon, 40, of Magnolia was sentenced to 116 months in prison for his involvement in a convenience store robbery and car-jacking.
According to official reports, Dixon and Ronald Lee Croll (sentenced earlier this year), robbed the Circle K gas station on Gordon Road in Wilmington.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2019, The two masked individuals entered the gas station store and Croll pointed a BB gun at the head of the store clerk, demanding the money. The store clerk was then taken to a back room to retrieve the keys to the clerk’s car and then was ordered to lay on the floor. An attempt was made to zip tie the clerk’s wrists together. The two men took the clerk’s car and fled with the cash drawer and cigarettes.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the vehicle on Market Street and gave pursuit. Dixon and Croll tried to elude officers by driving at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood, eventually going off the road before crashing into a basketball hoop at Blair Elementary School.
After crashing the vehicle, both men fled on foot but were apprehended. Officers recovered zip ties, cash, the BB gun, cigarettes, the cash drawer, and clothing worn during the robbery from the vehicle and along the flight path of the defendants.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.