The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Greenville residence on Wednesday, after receiving intelligence indicating possible illegal drug sales, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives searching 2903 Flint Ridge Drive seized 6.1 grams of heroin, five oxycodone pills, a small amount of cocaine, 2.3 grams of marijuana, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and $15,820 in cash.
Terrell Jermaul Jacobs, 35, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin by possession; possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacobs was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $251,600 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
- 2100 block Sunnybrook Road, Greenville, 8 a.m. Aug. 10-6:26 p.m. Aug. 12: tools valued at a total of $200 stolen from vehicle tool box; case active.
Assaults
- 4700 block NC 11 N, Bethel, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 1400 block Porter Road, Greenville, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 12: man assaulted; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
Felony stalking
The Greenville Police Department arrested and charged 34-year-old Jonathan Matthew Claiborne of Greenville with three counts of felony stalking, a news release from the department said.
Claiborne was located and arrested at a relative’s home in Granville County on Aug. 8.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
Since February 2019, GPD has charged Claiborne with 25 offenses related to stalking and domestic violence protective order violations involving the same victim, the release said.
The department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
3040 Evans Street, 7:38 a.m. Aug. 12: Foster Yale valued at $2 stolen from Harris Teeter; case inactive.