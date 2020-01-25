A man was shot and killed early Friday at a West Fifth Street gas station, and a suspect was arrested Friday evening, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at the Citgo at West Fifth and Memorial Drive, near the Medical District, a department news release said.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered 29-year-old Dwayne Wiggins of Greenville dead from a gunshot wound.
Police announced about 8:30 p.m. Friday that had arrested James Lee Freeman Jr., 27, of Farmville and charged him with first-degree murder in the incident.
The department reported the men “were known to each other.”
An initial news release indicated the shooting possibly was the result of a dispute.
A later release on the arrest said the motive remains under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to the area after an alert from the department’s Shot Spotter system, the release said.
The incident occurred a day after the department announced violent crime in the city dropped by 7 percent from 2018 to 2019, including a 33 percent decrease in gun violence injuries.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on this week with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Evans Street, 11:08 p.m. Jan. 21: Clothing and electronics valued at $1,128 stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2 p.m. Jan. 21: Household goods and cosmetics valued at $49.56 stolen from Walmart; cleared by citation.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 7:03 p.m. Jan. 22: Grocery items valued at $150.28 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 3100 block Evans Street, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 22: Computer equipment and clothing valued at $1,465 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 1600 block South Pitt Street, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 22: Hygiene items valued at $60 stolen from home; case inactive.
Assaults
- 2100 block West Arlington Boulevard, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21: 23-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 500 block Vance Street, 8 p.m. Jan. 21: 46-year-old man assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; investigation ongoing.
Property damage
- 700 block East Second Street, 1 p.m. Jan. 21: Home sustained $60 in unspecified damages; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Suspect wanted
Law enforcement remains on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a woman of $2,000 after she accepted a ride from him last week, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 to the Kash & Karry, N.C. 903 South and Roundtree Road, near Ayden. When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman who said she had been traveling in a vehicle with the man when he robbed her.
Evidence was found identifying the suspect as Dmarcus Kendrall Hooks, 27, of Greenville, according to the sheriff’s office. Attempts to locate Hooks have been unsuccessful, a news release said.
Hooks is wanted for charges of second-degree kidnapping and common law robbery. Anyone with information about this case and Hooks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers.
CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of wanted persons. You can remain anonymous by calling 758-7777, or logging in at www.P3Tips.com or using the PsTips phone app.
Sex offense
Deputies arrested a Greenville man on a sex offense charge after receiving a report of an incident at his home. Terry Lynn Best, 57, 2225 Bells Fork Road, was charged with second-degree forced sex offense, according to a news release issued on Friday. He was jailed under $500,000 bond. The release said the incident occurred at the home on Tuesday. Best has faced similar charges from other incidents at the residence in the past, the release said.
In other cases, the sheriff’s office released reports on this week with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Manning Road, 4 p.m. Jan. 16: Gun valued at $399 stolen from an unlocked vehicle at home; case active.
Assaults
- 2900 block Ruth Drive, 6 p.m. Jan. 20: 35-year-old woman strangled by boyfriend/girlfriend; extent of injuries unknown; cleared by arrest.
- 2500 block Old River Road, 12:47 a.m. Jan. 23: 76-year-old man robbed of $400 and beaten with a bat; minor injuries reported; case active.
Property damage
- 2200 block Vicky Lane, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21: Mailbox sustained $100 in damages.
