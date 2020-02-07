HOME ALONE
Dear Short Answers: My wife and I separated two years ago and she moved to a new home about 100 miles from here. My youngest daughter, who is now 18, decided to stay with me to finish high school. My wife and I are going to try to get back together but she won’t move here. She wants me to move to her new place. I want to do that but that means my 18-year old daughter will be living in our home my herself. I don’t think that’s a problem but friends tell me I’m crazy. And that if something happens, I will blame myself forever. What should I do? — Absentee Dad
Dear Dad: A good first step toward reconciliation for you and your wife might be a collaborative decision about this issue. Home alone is like a swimming pool without a fence around it. Accidents not only do happen — they will. You can’t abdicate your responsibility to your child.
New Husband, Old Girlfriend
Dear Short Answers: Is it all right for your new husband to talk on the phone with his old girlfriend? — Newlywed
Dear Newlywed: If you are uncomfortable with your husband’s relationship with his ex, you should discuss it with him. There is no right or wrong in these situations — except what interferes with building a strong foundation for your marriage.
Nightmare In Cyberspace
Dear Short Answers: I mistakenly sent a very personal email to a nephew instead of my brother as planned (same initials but one, same service, emails can be dangerous). I called him immediately but he had already read it and told his wife about it. I don’t know whether to tell the subject of the email or not. The nephew has sworn to secrecy and is reliable. The subject would be very upset about the error. — Embarrassed
Dear E: It happens to everyone. Forget it.
Who’s The Boss
Dear Short Answers: What do you do with an eleven-year old boy who has no respect for you? He is rebellious and does not listen to me at all. He picks on his brother and sister endlessly, will not go to bed at night when I tell him to and when he’s out playing with his friends he will not come home when I tell him to. I am at my wit’s end. — Wit’s End
Dear End: These are critical times and critical lessons. You have all the power in these situations — use it. Set limits and punish for violations — cheerfully but firmly. Restrict privileges such as computer time, TV time, visiting with friends, etc. And don’t cave in.
He Doesn’t Like Me Back
Dear Short Answers: I like a guy, he knows how much I like him but doesn’t like me back. He says he “likes someone” but it’s not me. When we talk he constantly asks about my best friend (the guy I went out with a few times in hopes of forgetting the one that really matters). What am I suppose to do? — Girl Waiting
Dear Girl: Sorry, he’s not interested. Stay Away.
Life is complicated. Short Answers isn’t.
