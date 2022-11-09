...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Manning wins re-election, two new school board member chosen
Martin County voters went to the polls Tuesday and made a few changes, but not many changes are coming as a result.
Sheriff Tim Manning easily won re-election along with two of the three incumbents seeking to return to the Martin County Board of Education. In addition, both Martin County Commissioners were re-elected in unopposed bids.
Sheriff Manning earned 6,387 votes or about 74 percent of the vote. His challenger, unaffiliated candidate Marvin Hilliard, earned 2,243 votes.
Only one incumbent suffered defeat as Keisha Manson lost her District 4 seat on the school board. She finished third in a three-candidate field.
Doug Baker won the seat with 850 votes followed by Jodie L. Roberson with 428 votes. Manson had 242 votes.
In District 1, Abby Mason earned the right to succeed the retiring Barbara Council. She defeated April Bracy 587 votes to 329.
In District 2 and District 4, incumbents were re-elected despite being opposed in their bids.
Gail Everett Cargile edged Evonne Hicks in a close District 2 race. The final vote tally was 505-479 in favor of the incumbent.
District 4 representative Gene Scott won re-election with 573 votes, defeating Shonique Jones Brown (333) and Amy Swain (190).
The only two candidates for Martin County Commissioner were incumbents Joe Ayers (R) and Ronnie Smith (D). Ayers earned 4,988 votes to 3,694 for Smith. Both were re-elected.
Clerk of Superior Court Tonya Leggett, a Democrat, earned 7,698 votes in her unopposed bid for re-election.
Incumbent Rupert W. Hasty Jr. (4,265 votes) and newcomer Hallet S. Davis Jr. (5,780) were elected to the Martin County Soil & Water Conservation Supervisor board.
Voters in Martin County chose mostly Republicans including:
Senate: Ted Budd (4,706), Cheri Beasley (3,817);
U.S. House: Sandy Smith (4,470), Don Davis (4,182);
N.C. Senate: Bobby Hanig (4,470), Valerie Jordan (3,811) and
N.C. House: James Proctor (4,709), Shelly Willingham (3,878).
Budd, Davis, Hanig and Willingham won those races.
A total of 8,815 voters or 54 percent of Martin County’s registered voters cast a ballot.