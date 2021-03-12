ROCKY MOUNT — Ken “Boss” Sharpe, 33, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Celebration of life service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Praise City Christian Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
HALIFAX — Minnie Wade Richardson, 80, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m., at Smith’s Chapel Baptist Church, Enfield. Viewing 12:30-1:30 p.m. before service at church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — Cerlesteen Johnson Pittman, 78, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — George Thomas Battle Sr., 76, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Funeral Monday at noon, at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at funeral home.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Onslo Kent Arrington, 84, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral Monday at 11 a.m., at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Louise Ricks, 80, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Wade “McWade #1” McWilliams, 68, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Cedarview Cemetery, Enfield. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — David Allen Pierce, 78, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Cedarview Cemetery. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Saturday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.