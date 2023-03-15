ROCKY MOUNT — Shelby Faye (McClenny) Stevens, 78, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Funeral Friday at 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Friday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home & Cremations.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING... The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25% range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will lead to increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
