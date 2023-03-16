...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
FOUNTAIN — Carrie Elizabeth Newton Willoughby, 87, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Funeral Friday at noon, at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church. Viewing Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
ROCKY MOUNT — Willie Roy Wooten, 63, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Steven Barnes, 69, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at Friendship Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.