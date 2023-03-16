FOUNTAIN — Carrie Elizabeth Newton Willoughby, 87, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Funeral Friday at noon, at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church. Viewing Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.

ROCKY MOUNT — Willie Roy Wooten, 63, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.